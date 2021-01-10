The Small Business Administration is reopening Paycheck Protection Program loans and Timberline Bank is ready to help.
Timberline, at 649 Market St., announced in a Friday news release that it is ready to process new PPP borrows and some existing borrowers beginning Monday.
With the program restarting, those who did not receive the loan in 2020 will be eligible for a PPP First Draw loan early this week, the release said. By the midpoint of the week, businesses who did receive a PPP loan can apply for a Second Draw loan.
“PPP First Draw has more flexibility for seasonal employees and businesses that may not have been qualified the first round,” Timberline said in the release. “The Second Draw PPP loan program will be released mid-week for previous PPP recipients and businesses who may have seen a 25% reduced gross receipts between comparable quarters in 2019 and 2020.”
For more information, visit timberlinebank.com or call Timberline at 970-683-5560.
4 cases of variant
DENVER — Colorado has confirmed two more cases of a strain of the coronavirus believed to be more contagious, giving the state a total of three confirmed cases. Officials are also investigating a fourth suspected case of the variant that emerged in Britain, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said.
One of the two new confirmed cases was one that state health officials previously said was a suspected case involving a National Guard member deployed to work at a nursing home in Simla overwhelmed by a COVID-19 outbreak, the department said. Colorado’s first variant case was the first to be announced in the country.