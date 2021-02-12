Although the Colorado Department of Transportation reports that traffic through the Eisenhower and Johnson tunnels is down this year, road officials ask motorists to continue to be prepared for winter driving conditions.
Between October 2020 and January 2021, CDOT has activated the traction law 81 times on the Interstate 70 mountain corridor. Preliminary data shows 136 passenger vehicle crashes were reported during this period, resulting in about 96 hours of partial and full-lane closure time, according to CDOT. Additionally, 48 non-crash emergency responses (mechanical issues, fires, spinouts/slideoffs) were reported, causing almost 27 hours of closure time.
“We consider Presidents Day the unofficial midpoint of winter and use this opportunity to review our data to see how it translates to safe winter driving,” Andrew Hogle, a spokesperson with CDOT, said. “
Colorado’s traction law requires that all motorists have either an all-wheel or four-wheel drive vehicle, winter tires (mountain-snowflake icon), tires with an all-weather rating, or mud/snow tires (M+S icon). If a vehicle has neither all-wheel, four-wheel drive nor the adequate tires mentioned above, it must have chains or an approved alternative traction device, CDOT reports.
The traction law also requires a minimum of three-sixteenths of an inch tread depth for tires on all vehicles — including those with four-wheel drive and all-wheel drive. In addition, from Sept. 1 to May 31, all vehicles traveling on I-70 between Morrison and Dotsero must follow the traction law or carry chains or an approved alternative traction device. If the weather worsens, CDOT will activate the chain law, requiring all vehicles to have chains or an approved alternative traction device.
CDOT implemented highway safety closures 216 times on I-70 between October 2020 and January 2021 and deployed 929 courtesy patrols. Roughly 3.9 million drivers traveled through the tunnels — a nearly 6% decrease from the 4.2 million drivers during the same period last year.
Two more COVID-19 deaths reported
A man in his 50s and a woman in her 70s are the latest to die of COVID-19 in Mesa County.
The new deaths, reported Thursday by the Mesa County Public Health Department, bring to 107 the total number of county residents to have died directly from COVID-19.
The total deaths in Mesa County for anyone who died after testing positive for COVID-19 is now 136.
Searchers rescue two lost snowmobilers
LOGAN, Utah — Search and rescuers have safely extracted two snowmobilers who were stranded in a snowstorm in Utah.
The recovery operation that finished Tuesday occurred after search and rescue officials were contacted about two snowmobilers who were stranded in a rugged region of southeastern Cache County. The search and rescuers and two snowmobilers were able to take shelter overnight in a cabin on Monday before they continued their evacuation the following day, the Herald Journal reported.
“The recovery was pretty rough,” Cache County Sheriff’s Lt. Doyle Peck said. “We’re just really, really glad they found that cabin.