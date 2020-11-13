St. Mary’s, with exceptions, stops visits
Beginning today, St. Mary’s Medical Center is implementing a no-visitor policy due to rising cases of COVID-19 in Mesa County.
“Our number one priority is to protect the health and safety of our patients, doctors, nurses and staff. We want to assure you we are doing everything we possibly can to protect the health of our community and to limit exposure to the COVID-19 virus,” a press release from St. Mary’s said. “We recognize this may be a hardship for patients and their loved ones. These difficult decisions are made in the best interest of our community, patients and healthcare professionals’ safety.”
Visitor exceptions will be allowed under certain circumstances. For example, a personal assistance caregiver will be allowed for minors, patients who are unable to care for or make decisions for themselves, at beginning or end of life, or patients undergoing certain surgeries and laboring/postpartum moms.
For NICU (neonatal intensive care unit) and pediatrics, two designated people may be allowed and they must be the same two people throughout their hospitalization. Only one person at a time will be allowed at their bedside, St. Mary’s said in the release .
Laboring and postpartum mothers may have one designated person allowed and they must be the same person throughout hospitalization.
Santa plans weekslong visit to the mall
Mesa Mall announced on Thursday that beginning Friday, Nov. 27 through Thursday, Dec. 24, families will be able to safely meet and greet Santa at Mesa Mall in Clock Court, presented by Hummel Real Estate.
Children will reportedly have the opportunity to engage in a socially distant conversation and safely pose for a picture with Santa during their visit to Mesa Mall’s North Pole. Advance registration is strongly encouraged in order to promote social distancing and contactless payment for photo packages. Walk-up visits will be permitted as space allows.
“Visits with Santa are such a nostalgic part of the holiday season for so many children and families in the Grand Valley,” Paul Petersen, general manager at Mesa Mall, said in a press release. “We’re thrilled to be able to bring a bit of normalcy and holiday magic to our community, while keeping health and safety as our top priority.”
Santa will be on site to visit with families from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. from Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Guests can book their reservation time in advance at https://tinyurl.com/y26sb84t.
In addition to in-person Santa visits, Mesa Mall will also offer a variety of exciting digital experiences with Santa this year. These virtual options will bring the magic of Santa Claus to life remotely while allowing families to enjoy holiday traditions. More information is available at https://tinyurl.com/y4u8e79g.
For additional information on Mesa Mall and visits with Santa, please visit shopmesamall.com.
Orchard Mesa Pool worker tests positive
A Grand Junction Parks & Recreation employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, the city announced. The employee works at the Orchard Mesa Pool and is currently quarantining as part of the recovery process. Community members who may have been exposed have been notified and staff who also may have been exposed are quarantining.
The Police Department has also reported several positive cases and will continue to keep the community updated through their channels.
City employees monitor symptoms daily and track symptoms at the beginning of every working shift, according to the press release. In addition to daily symptom monitoring and tracking, in-person interactions are limited, and masks are required during in-person interactions and while working inside. A mask policy reportedly went into effect April 13, 2020 after the Governor’s guidelines.
Coronavirus surge forces some closures
Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases within the community and the recent shift to Safer at Home – Level Orange: High Risk the city will modify access to public buildings to help slow the spread, the press release said. To ensure uninterrupted delivery of city services, residents are encouraged to conduct business with the City virtually or over the phone.
The following changes will go into effect:
Orchard Mesa Pool and the Parks & Recreation Administration building will be closed
City Hall will be open by appointment-only after today
The lobbies of the Fire Department Administration Building and Police Station will be closed after today
Man charged in laser pointer incident
Logan Scott Debyle of Denver has been charged with aiming a laser pointer at a Denver Police Department (DPD) helicopter, the U.S. Attorney announced on Thursday. According to the affidavit, Debyle allegedly used a green laser pointer to illuminate the cockpit of a DPD helicopter called “Air 1” as the helicopter observed civil unrest during the evening of Nov. 4, 2020.
The flight crew of Air 1 viewed two men associated with the laser, who were then detained by DPD ground officers.
Debyle made his initial appearance before the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado on Thursday. If convicted, he faces a sentence of not more than five years imprisonment and a fine of not more than $250,000.