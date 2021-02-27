Beginning Monday, Xcel Energy crews will relocate a natural gas line on First Street between Ouray Avenue and Grand Avenue, according to a news release.
Crews will use trenching and drilling methods to move the line, and will drill beneath ground to reduce traffic impacts. Crews will also stage equipment along First Street between Gunnison Avenue and Belford Avenue.
That’s not all of the work Xcel is doing, though.
“In the coming weeks, additional natural gas relocation work will take place along First Street, between Ouray and Gunnison avenues and between Grand and Rood avenue,” the release said.
For more information, visit xcelenergy.com/NaturalGasProjects or call the construction hotline at 970-423-3411.
Work may cause limited water outages
Some Palisade homes will be without water for three hours Tuesday morning, Ute Water Conservancy District announced in a news release.
The outage, from 8 a.m. — 11 a.m., will affect about six homes in the areas of Channing Way, Hickman Road, 37 9/10 Road and G 7/10 Road. Ute Water will install new waterline infrastructure alongside an existing transmission main. This will help with future capital investment projects, the release said.
This outage is longer than normal, so nearby customers at higher elevations should expect low water pressure, the release said. Ute Water recommends that customers in the Redlands area fill pitchers of water or buy some beforehand to accommodate for the outage.
Once the outage is over, Ute Water said that the customers throughout the Grand Valley could experience “cloudy” water from excess air in the water line. The water is safe to consume, Ute Water said, and the appearance will return to normal with time and use.
For more information, you can follow Ute Water on social media, visit utewater.org, or contact external affairs manager Andrea Lopez via email at alopez@utewater.org, or via phone at 970-712-2071.
Record number apply for rent assistance
DENVER — A record number of applications requesting help with rent or mortgage payments were reported in Colorado after a state eviction moratorium expired.
More than $55 million was requested between Jan. 4 and Feb. 8, a figure greater than the money that was requested in all of 2020, according to the state Division of Housing.
The large volume of requests has left many waiting for up to double the two to four weeks it took to process a request last year, the Colorado Sun reported.
“We continue to receive more than 200 new, unique and completed EHAP applications per day,” said Alison George, the state director of housing in the Department of Local Affairs. “This demand far exceeds the capacity established since the beginning of the pandemic, so (the Department of Housing) procured an administrative firm to help.”
The state’s eviction moratorium expired on Dec. 31, though a ban on late fees was in effect through January. The national eviction moratorium has been extended through March.