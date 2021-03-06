Kindergarten sign-up begins April 19
Parents with children who are 5 years old, on or before, Aug. 31 can register their children for kindergarten beginning April 19.
Because of COVID-19, registration is online only, and will be open through the end of May.
Parents will need to use ParentVUE to register. If you have a child already in the school system, then you can use your current account.
Parents new to the district can create an account through d51schools.org.
Later in the summer, parents will need to bring their child’s birth certificate, immunization records and proof of address — utility bill, mortgage statement, etc. — to their child’s new school.
Registration will not be finalized without these documents, the district said in a Friday news release.
Vision educator wins charter award
Caryn Braddy, assistant director at Vision Charter Academy (VCA), 263 Main St. in Delta, was named the 2021 Most Valuable Contributor by the Colorado League of Charters.
Braddy helped VCA continue its success while it saw growth. VCA provides help for homeschoolers, and that enrollment grew from 319 to 488 learners, according to a news release.
“Her management of the school’s finances allowed VCA to stop leasing school district buildings this year and purchase a central building for administrative offices, the resource library, IT department, and support for the large number of families in the homeschool program,” the release said.