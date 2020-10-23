The Grand Junction Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect seen on surveillance video lighting a vehicle on fire.
The arson incident occurred on July 21 at around 12:25 a.m. in the 900 block of South Avenue and video of it was posted onto the Grand Junction Police Department.
In the video the suspect can be seen walking away from a parked vehicle that catches fire moments later. The damage to the vehicle was estimated at $55,000.
The GJPD is seeking information regarding the vehicle seen at the end of the video that was in the area around the time of the fire.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Mesa County Crime Stoppers at 970-241-STOP.
CDOT survey reveals driving habits
Results from a new statewide driver survey by the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) found that nearly all Colorado drivers engage in distracted driving and 17% admitted to not buckling up when driving short distances. Just 6% of respondents say they never exceed a posted speed limit of 65 mph.
A total of 897 Coloradans were surveyed between Feb. and June 2020.
“Over 9 in 10 Coloradans admitted they drove distracted in the last week. Being present behind the wheel can be especially hard with all of the pressures people are under right now with the challenges we face with the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s more important than ever,” Shoshana Lew, CDOT’s Executive Director said in the press release.
The survey assessed Colorado residents’ attitudes and behaviors related to seat belt use, speeding, distracted driving and alcohol, marijuana and prescription medication use. Some of key findings include:
DISTRACTED DRIVNG
n In the seven days prior to the survey, 92% of respondents reported driving distracted. Of things people did most often, eating food and drinking beverages tops the list (32%) of distraction behaviors. Selecting entertainment on a handheld device (21%) and talking on a hands-free cell phone (18%) were the second and third most common distractions.
IMPAIRED DRIVING
n While 69% of respondents strongly disagreed that they could drive safely under the influence of alcohol, fewer people strongly disagreed that they could drive safely under the influence of cannabis (57%) or prescription medications excluding cannabis (50%).
SEAT BELTS
n The top three ways to compel people to wear their seat belt more often were audible reminders from the vehicle (28%), believing seat belts increased personal safety (21%), and the possibility of getting ticketed (21%).
n Respondents were more likely to wear seat belts when driving farther or faster. A majority reported wearing a seat belt all the time while driving on a highway (91%) or driving more than two miles (89%). Fewer people reported buckling up on short trips with just 83% saying they wore a seat belt when driving less than two miles.
SPEEDING
n 20% of respondents said they never drive over the posted speed limit of 25-30 mph, whereas only 6% said the same for roads with a 65 mph speed limit.