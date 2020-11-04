Fruita church that burned is reopening
Beit Lechem Ministries burned to the ground on Jan. 20. Now, the congregation is preparing to reopen.
Beit Lechem, 1250 Frontage Road in Fruita, announced its grand reopening for 11 am. on Nov. 21, nearly 10 months to the day of the fire.
The ceremony will feature speeches from various congregations in the area. There will also be musical performances and a slideshow that provides visual aids detailing the destruction and reconstruction of the building. More information on the ceremony and other services can be found on the congregation’s website at beit-lechem.com.
Man accused in liquor store robbery
Jeremiah Slaughenhoupt, 30, is accused of aggravated robbery among other charges and received a $50,000 cash only bond from Mesa County Court on Monday.
An employee of a liquor store in Grand Junction reported that a man assaulted him just before midnight on Saturday. He told police the man attempted to steal several bottles of alcohol and when employees tried to intervene, the man assaulted and sprayed them with pepper spray, according to the arrest affidavit.
When police arrived at the scene, several people in the parking lot pointed out the suspect, who climbed a fence and ran away, the arrest affidavit said.
The suspect reportedly ran through a ball field and attempted to pepper spray the officers as they chased him.
The suspect was eventually subdued with a Taser and was identified as Slaughenhoupt.
Salvation Army is serving turkey to go
Because of COVID-19 health restrictions, The Salvation Army Grand Junction Corps has changed the way its Thanksgiving meal will be served this year.
Instead of the sit-down meal served annually at the Elks Lodge, this year the Thanksgiving meal will be at The Salvation Army main office, 1235 N. Fourth St., and it will be in a “carry-out” fashion. Those in need can come to the facility and will be given their meals to take to eat “where they feel more safe,” a news release said.
“The staff at our kitchen will be following all health guidelines. We here at The Salvation Army Grand Junction Corps seek to keep our community safe and is looking forward to serving those in need and doing the most good,” the release said.
Visit grandjunction.salvationarmy.org for information.
State charges person for feeding bears
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials in Douglas County filed misdemeanor charges against someone for knowingly luring bears.
The violations for feeding bears can result in fine ranging from $200 to $2,000. The incident was discovered after multiple complaints were filed by Castle Rock residents.
“It is selfish and unethical to feed bears,” Area Wildlife Manager Matt Martinez said in the press release. “
Bears that are habituated to feeding by humans can create dangerous situations for local residents. When a bear is deemed dangerous and a potential public safety issue, they are euthanized, according to CPW.
Bears that have been habituated toward people can often end up trying to get into trash, break into garages and even try to get into houses looking for food.
“If you are training bears to stay in your backyard, you are asking for unnecessary conflict,” District Wildlife Manager Sean Dodd said.
Feeding issues involving bears are a recurring problem seen across Castle Rock and Larkspur, where wildlife officers have received multiple complaints.
“I find that there are some misconceptions that feeding bears will lead to fewer conflicts with animals,” Dodd said. “Nothing could be further from the truth. Feeding bears only attracts more bears, which leads to more conflict in a given area. In the end, feeding bears is selfish and ultimately ends up leading to the bear’s death.”
Limits placed on inmate transportation
Mesa County Chief Judge Brian Flynn issued an order on Tuesday placing stricter protocols on inmate transportation.
According to the order, no inmate shall be transported from the Mesa County Detention Facility to the Mesa County Justice Center unless (1) the inmate does not consent to an audiovisual appearance and a preliminary hearing must be held within 35 days; (2) the inmate does not consent to an audiovisual appearance and a revocation hearing must be held within 14 days (3) the inmate is transported for a jury trial that has been authorized by the Chief Judge; or (4) the transport of the inmate is specifically authorized by the Chief Judge.
“Our judicial district is capable of conducting audiovisual hearings with inmates who are in custody at the Mesa County Detention Facility (MCDF) and the transport of inmates from MCDF to the justice center for an in-person appearance unnecessarily, with a few exceptions, creates a health risk for others, especially transport deputies,” Flynn said in the order.