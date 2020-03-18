By: SENTINEL STAFF
Man accused of homicide in traffic death
Tyler Hilton, 18, is accused of vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an injury crash, careless driving causing death, and driving under the influence, among other charges, and received a $25,000 bond, according to the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office activity blotter.
He was arrested on the charges on Monday morning, the Montrose Police Department reported.
In a news release sent Thursday, Montrose County Coroner Thomas Canfield announced Christopher Blunt, 22, of Montrose, died in a bicycle/automobile accident on Monday.
The case is being investigated by the Montrose Police Department and the Montrose County Coroner’s Office of Medical Investigation.
Airline suspends GJ-to-Denver flight
Denver Air Connection announced Tuesday that it will temporarily cease flights between Grand Junction and Centennial Airport on the Front Range in the Denver metro area after Friday, due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The company announced the change on its website and will also halt flights between Centennial Airport and Telluride after Sunday. The Telluride flight should resume at the start of the summer, while the Grand Junction flight will come back when demand ramps up.
The company is waiving change fees and cancellations from now until April 15. Passengers who booked a flight after Friday should contact 866-373-8513 for assistance.
Man, insurance firm pay $500K in wildfire
DENVER — A Colorado man and his insurance company paid $500,000 to the U.S. government over a wildfire that burned federal land in the state.
Dale Owens and Grange Insurance Association made the payment to resolve liability for the 2017 blaze that became known as the Dead Dog Fire, The Denver Post reported Monday.
Owens started a campfire to roast hot dogs for his family in June 2017 and the fire spread while he stepped away to gather more wood, a statement by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado said.
The Craig resident called 911 and tried to put out the fire but was unsuccessful.
The wildfire burned more than 27 square miles (70 square kilometers) of federal land north of Rangely.
The Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service incurred significant costs fighting the fire, the U.S. attorney’s office said.
“Wildfires are a constant danger in Colorado, and taxpayers often foot the bill for putting them out. The Dead Dog Fire is an example of how not following best practices around campfires can lead to a wildfire,” U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn said in the statement.