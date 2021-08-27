Expect landfill delays starting Mon.
Users of the Mesa County Landfill should expect delays beginning Monday.
Scheduled maintenance on the inbound truck scale is set to run from Monday until Sept. 7, and crews will be rerouting inbound traffic onto the landfill’s prepass scale. The maintenance involves painting the scale, which requires a week’s time to cure.
Recycler planning alternate site
CORRecycling is hoping to open a temporary drop-off site that will be operational sometime next week.
On Monday, a large fire caused “catastrophic damage” to its facility at 710 Arrowest Road. There were no injuries.
According to a press release, CORRecycling is working to determine its next steps. It does not have an estimated date of reopening.
Information and updates will be provided on the company’s Facebook page.
If you or someone you know would like to provide assistance through this period, contact Vice President Ken Burns at Ken@CORRecycling.com.
Preschool still accepting students
There is still a chance to enroll your child in School District 51’s preschool programs for the 2021-22 school year.
Parents can apply if their child will be three or four years old on or before Aug. 31. Per state rules, children must have significant risk factors to be eligible for preschool. A full list of qualifying risk factors can be found at cde.state.co.us/cpp/cpphandbook-eligibility.
Preschool is offered at most district elementary schools — save for Chipeta, Pomona and Scenic Elementaries. Nine schools are full but spots may open in the future. Applications can be picked up and dropped off at the district’s Hawthorne Building, at 410 Hill Ave.
For more information, call 970 254-5429.