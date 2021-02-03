Mesa County on Tuesday surpassed 100 deaths due to COVID-19.
In its daily update, Mesa County Public Health reported three new deaths bringing the county’s total to 102 fatalities caused by COVID-19.
Including residents who tested positive for COVID-19 but may have been determined to have died of other causes, the death toll is 131.
The deaths reported Tuesday were a man in his 60s, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 70s.
Man, 64, arrested: ‘main meth dealer’
Tab Hughes, 64, is accused of dealing methamphetamine and was arrested in Mesa County on outstanding warrants in late January.
He was found with just under an ounce of methamphetamine when he was arrested, according to the affidavit, and received a $100,000 cash-only bond from Mesa County Court.
Hughes was arrested as part of a Western Colorado Drug Task Force investigation late last year where he was believed to be the “main dealer of methamphetamine for the organization,” and received a $750,000 bond, the affidavit said.
Western Colorado Drug Task Force officers made several controlled buys into the organization last year as part of the drug investigation.
During the course of the investigation, Hughes was found in possession of four ounces of methamphetamine and $7,000 according to the arrest affidavit.