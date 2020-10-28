SCHOOL DISTRICT REACHES CHROMEBOOK BENCHMARK
Every student in School District 51 will now have access to their own Chromebook laptop.
D51 reached a 1:1 student ratio after a delivery shipment came in last week, it announced in a news release. It is cause for celebration in the district. Efforts to meet the benchmark were ramped up because the COVID-19 pandemic has amplified the need for the Chromebooks.
“It gives our children and teachers an amazing academic advantage to have a Chromebook for every student,” D51 Superintendent Diana Sirko was quoted saying in the news release. “We are incredibly grateful to the voters and taxpayers of Mesa County and the D51 Foundation for making this milestone possible."
D51 pledged $3.2 million from a 2017 bond measure to purchase 9,068 Chromebooks and 243 charging carts for them. The district is spending another $7 million this fall for Chromebooks, the release said, and the D51 foundation donate over 500 Chromebooks in recent years.
D51 is still focused on in-person learning, but East Middle School did shift to remote learning last week for two weeks after many positive COVID-19 cases were identified.