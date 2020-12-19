County donates pedestrian bridge to CPW
Mesa County donated a pedestrian bridge to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the county announced in a Friday news release.
The bridge will be installed at the Cameo Shooting and Education Complex, 3934 I 9/10 Road. The bridge will also give access over a dry wash that will be used for an Olympic-style archery range, the release said.
“Mesa County has been an incredible partner at Cameo,” JT Romatzke, CPW Northwest Regional Manager, said in the news release. “This donation is yet another bridge between this amazing state-operated facility, and its Mesa County red rock canyon roots.”