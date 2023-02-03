The Bureau of Land Management is holding a public scoping meeting in Grand Junction to gather feedback on the recently announced programmatic environmental impact statement for the BLM’s utility-scale solar energy planning.
The BLM is considering updates to its 2012 Western Solar Plan that included six southwestern states — Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, and Utah — and is seeking comment regarding expanding its solar planning to include five additional states: Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, and Wyoming.
The Grand Junction meeting will be held on Feb. 9 from 3-7 p.m. at the Grand Junction Convention Center, 159 Main St.
A virtual meeting will also be held Feb. 13 from 12:30-3:30 p.m.
The Mesa County Regional Transportation Planning Office announced Wednesday it has received a $260,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets for All grant program.
According to a press release, the funds will go toward creating a comprehensive safety action plan for the county.
Mesa County, the city of Grand Junction, the city of Fruita and the town of Palisade will also contribute a total of $65,000 to the project, bringing its cost to $325,000.
Mesa County has the fourth highest rate of traffic fatalities among peer counties with more than 100,000 people, according to the release.
“The aim of the comprehensive safety action plan will be to protect not only drivers, but all road users, including those who walk, bike, roll, take the bus, or travel by other modes,” the release stated. “During the development of the comprehensive safety action plan, a project team will gather and analyze data, collect stories and input from the community, learn from and engage with community stakeholders, and find unique solutions for our community.”
Jurors deliberate in Cohee case
The jury in the trial of Brian Cohee, the 21-year-old Grand Junction man accused of murdering 69-year-old Warren Barnes in February, 2021, and mutilating Barnes’ body, ended deliberations Thursday with no verdict.
Cohee has pleaded not guilty by insanity. Closing arguments finished Wednesday afternoon.
Deliberations will start back up this morning.
CDC warns of eye drop risk
U.S. health officials are advising people to stop using over-the-counter eye drops that have been linked to an outbreak of drug-resistant infections.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday night sent a health alert to physicians, saying the outbreak includes at least 55 people in 12 states, including Colorado. One person died.
Disease investigators have linked the infections, including some found in blood, urine and lungs, to EzriCare Artificial Tears. Many of the patients said they had used the product, which is a lubricant used to treat irritation and dryness.
The infections were all caused by a bacteria called Pseudomonas aeruginosa.
Investigators detected that kind of bacteria in open EzriCare bottles, but further testing was underway to see if the strains matched.
EzriCare said it is not aware of any evidence definitively linking the outbreak to the product, but that it has stopped distributing the eye drops. It also has a notice on its website urging consumers to stop using the drops.