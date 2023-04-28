Clues in Gateway shooting

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said that no suspect has been located in the April 21 shooting in Gateway that left one man injured and the investigation is ongoing.
MCSO is looking for a “white-colored truck” that was seen the day of the shooting “flipping off” campers at a large gathering west of Gateway Canyons Resort.
The sheriff’s office also retracted its initial statement that the party was associated with 420 Day, and said that attendees are adamant that the gathering “is not marijuana-related.” The 43-year-old male shooting victim had surgery for a gunshot wound to the stomach and was released from the hospital.
Those with information about the shooting are encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office at 970-242-6707.
Indian boarding schools history
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The U.S. government is embarking on an effort to record the oral histories of survivors and descendants of boarding schools that sought to “civilize” Indigenous students, often through abusive practices.
The Interior Department announced a partnership with the National Endowment for the Humanities on Wednesday to document the experiences of thousands of Native American, Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian students at federally funded schools across the country.
The National Endowment for the Humanities is contributing $4 million for the project.
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, who is a member of Laguna Pueblo in New Mexico, has prioritized publicly examining the trauma caused by the schools.
The department released a first-of-its kind report pointing out 408 schools the federal government supported.