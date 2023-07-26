Colorado River 050823
Scott Crabtree
High Water at Los Colonias
DROWNING VICTIM IDENTIFIED
Mesa County Coroner Dean Havlik identified 30-year-old Peyton Schartner as the woman who died recently while kayaking on the Colorado River in Palisade.
