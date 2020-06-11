By Sentinel Staff
Lonnie Shadrick Winbourn, 57, of Cortez, was sentenced to 12 months and one day in federal prison for violating the Archeological Resources Protection Act in the Canyons of the Ancients National Monument.
“Archeological resources at the Canyons of the Ancients are irreplaceable cultural artifacts that have been entrusted to the common good,” U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn said in the press release. “Anyone who seeks to destroy or profit off of these resources will face prosecution and serious consequences.”
According to the facts presented during sentencing, Winbourn made several trips into a portion of the Canyons in May and June 2017, during which time he is believed to have tampered with an ancestral Puebloan ceremonial site. “Winbourn illegally excavated, removed, damaged and altered the site,” the press release said.
During an arrest in June, a Bureau of Land Management ranger identified pottery shards in Winbourn’s pocket. Sixty-four items from the Ancestral Puebloan Period were ultimately discovered by law enforcement in his possession, including jewelry, an axe head, and other tools. Archeologists working in the Canyons of the Ancients National Monument have restored the original site and curated the stolen objects, the press release states.
“We as a society must recognize the importance of respecting all cultures; including those artifacts representing cultural resources of Native Americans,” Assistant Special Agent-in-Charge Randall Carpenter, U.S. Bureau of Land Management, Office of Law Enforcement. “The protection of Native American cultural resources continues to be a matter central to law enforcement officers and special agents of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.”
Winbourn was taken into custody following the sentencing hearing, according to the Colorado Department of Justice.