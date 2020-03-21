By sentinel staff
Montrose selected as testing site
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment selected Montrose County as a surveillance site to collect COVID-19 testing data and is enlisting the help of the Colorado National Guard.
Testing will occur Monday at the Montrose County Event Center, where 100 county residents will be selected to be tested for various risk factors and symptoms.
Those wishing to participate should contact their primary care provider to be prescreened for symptoms of COVID-19.
About 70 people from the state health department and the National Guard will arrive in Montrose on Sunday to set up.
There will be increased law enforcement presence while testing is in progress.
For information, visit montrosecounty.net/covid-19 or call 970-252-4545.
HUMAN SERVICES, WORKFORCE CENTER CLOSED TO PUBLIC
The community services building for the Mesa County Department of Human Services will be closed to the public, effective Monday.
The Mesa County Workforce Center has been closed to the public since Wednesday, and both offices will be closed to the public until further notice.
The county has created a document for the public to access for both organizations through their web pages and social media sites on Facebook and Twitter.
The link is also available at https://bit.ly/2U79Inx.
west slope startup weekWest Slope Startup Week is postponed until the fall, organizers announced Friday.
The event was scheduled June 1-5. No makeup date was announced.
“We know many of you have questions about how this will work,” a press release stated. “There are lots of details we need to figure out around session submissions, sponsorships, venues, etc. We will keep you informed as we know more. In the meantime, hold tight, hang in there, and focus on supporting your community during this hard time.”
ENSTROM CANDIES PROVIDES TOFFEE FOR DOWNTOWN BUSINESSES
Enstrom Candies has donated boxes of dark chocolate almond toffee to downtown businesses for promotional giveaways as small businesses struggle to navigate the COVID-10 outbreak.
The company has given about 1,750 units of different sizes and varieties of toffee so far, according to Vice President of Manufacturing and Co-owner Doug Simons Jr.
Customers who spend $10 or more in a downtown business could receive a free 7-ounce box of toffee.
“We want to do our part and help in this time of disarray,” Simons said.
“Working with (Downtown Grand Junction), we came up with a way to encourage more people to get out and support our downtown businesses, shop locally and bolster the downtown economy. We thought giving Enstrom Candies out as gifts to people who are still supporting our downtown businesses would be a good way to spread some cheer in these hard times.”
The company is shutting down production for two weeks, but employees will still receive pay, Simons said.
veterinary hospital announces changes
Orchard Mesa Veterinary Hospital sent its clients an email Friday announcing that all non-essential procedures are postponed through April 14.
Previously scheduled routine procedures will have to be rescheduled.
For information, call 241-9866.
FUNERAL HOMES IMPACTED BY GATHERING LIMITS
Funeral and mortuary services are among the businesses facing tough decisions and even tougher conversations with their clients as everyone adapts to the changes COVID-19 has caused.
Mesa County Coroner Victor Yahn said his office isn’t seeing a direct impact yet, but he is working with every family in each case.
The Coroner’s Office will contact family members and assist mortuaries in facilitating the prompt release of a decedent for a funeral or other arrangement for the family, according to the website.
Yahn said he’s had discussions with area mortuaries about any restrictions they currently have in place on their services and will work through it with the family if need be.
“There’s always room for change, but we’re trying to work with families ahead of time,” Yahn said.
“We’re helping them through the process until the loved one makes it to the mortuary and work with them as they need after.”
He said it was his understanding that all area mortuaries are working to follow the state’s guidelines. In a public health order announced Wednesday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment implemented emergency measures to limit mass gatherings to no more than 10 people.
Brown’s Cremation and Funeral Service general manager Jay Wilson said they are trying to let people have the closure they need but are encouraging families to push back services as much as possible.
“We’re doing everything we can to accommodate families in delaying services,” he said.
Families have been very understanding of the process, he added.
In a Facebook post sent out Sunday, Brown’s said it is taking the necessary steps to limit the spread of the virus and will continue to enable families to participate in the rituals that are most important to them.
Wilson added that they are limiting 10 people per room at the funeral home.