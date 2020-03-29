MESA COUNTY UP TO 11 CASES
Eleven people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mesa County, according to the latest update from the Health Department.
Saturday’s update from Mesa County Public Health tallied two more positive cases from the previous day. Five of the county’s 11 cases are in their 60s, according to the report. Three more are in their 50s.
Colorado as a whole eclipsed 2,000 cases by Saturday’s count, jumping from 1,734 cases Friday to 2,061 on Saturday. Forty-four people have died from the virus in the state.
LANDFILL CLOSES SOME FACILITIES
Mesa County has closed the composting and hazardous waste facilities until further notice, according to a release from the county solid waste division.
Business access to those facilities will remain open but public access is closed as a precaution from the COVID-19 outbreak.
Those with questions on how to dispose of waste correctly can call the Mesa County Landfill at 970-241-6846.