STATE SENDS TESTING KITS
Around 4,500 COVID-19 testing kits are being sent to Mesa, Larimer and El Paso counties with the intention of testing health care workers and first responders.
According to a press release from the State Emergency Operations Center, the tests were passed down from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Only symptomatic workers will be tested.
D51 MEAL SERVICE SITES UPDATED
The emergency meal service through D51 will adjust beginning Monday. Sites that will be added starting Monday are 13 Cider Bistro in downtown Palisade (through a food vendor), 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m. and Fruitvale Elementary School, 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m. The last day of service at Fruita 8/9 School and Dual Immersion Academy will be today.
Service at all other schools and sites currently on the meal service list will remain the same. Go to bit.ly/lunchlizard to see the complete schedule.
PARENT SUPPORT LINE
In response to the COVID-19 outbreak’s impact on parents, Hilltop’s Family Resource Center has launched a Parent Support Hotline offering support to any parents who may be struggling with changing roles, juggling caring for kids and working from home, or those who have general parenting questions. Callers can get help with avoiding stress, parenting tips, no cost ideas for keeping kids entertained, community referrals, or just hearing a friendly voice. Parents can call 244-0660 and staff will be available from 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
HOW TO SUPPORT DOWNTOWN BUSINESSES
Here’s how to support Downtown Grand Junction during the new stay-at-home order:
n Downtown restaurants are still open for takeout and delivery
n Many downtown businesses are considered essential services
n Many downtown businesses have online shops
n Spend $25 or more at any Downtown Grand Junction business and you’ll receive a $10 gift card from Downtown Grand Junction. Redeem gift cards at downtowngj.org/covid19
Contact specific businesses for the latest information on how they are dealing with the new stay at home order.
BEWARE OF COVID-19 SCAMS
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold is warning Coloradans to beware of possible charity scams during the COVID-19 public health crisis and is offering guidance for safe giving to those impacted by the pandemic.
Coloradans are urged to continue to give to those in need, but do so wisely by making sure their donations are going to the right place. If you decide to make a financial contribution, the Secretary of States Office offers wise giving tips at sos.state.co.us/index.html.
VIRTUAL FOREST SERVICE
The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests is closing offices and implementing virtual services to protect the health and safety of employees and members of the public during the COVID-19 outbreak in accordance with guidance from federal and state authorities.
Customers who need information, permits and maps are encouraged to call 874-6600 during regular business hours for customer service. Visitors to the national forests are urged to take the precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Local forest or ranger district information is at fs.usda.gov/detail/gmug/about-forest/offices.
ADDITIONAL CHROMEBOOK CHECKOUT TODAY
School District 51 parents and guardians who are not — or were not on Tuesday — able to check out a Chromebook from their child’s school will be able to check out a D51 Chromebook today at R-5 High School, 455 N. 22nd St.
There will be two different checkout periods:
Option 1: 10 a.m.–noon
Option 2: 4–6 p.m.
The Chromebook checkout is open to D51 families that have not yet checked out any Chromebooks. Adults will be required to bring ID with them to the checkout. The checkout will work like a drive-thru restaurant, with parents and students driving up to the school and remaining in their cars during the process. Families can either print and fill out the Chromebook Checkout Policy ahead of time (the policy can be found at https://bit.ly/3b7JBT0), or there will be copies available to fill out at the checkout. A physical copy will be required. Do not to scan the document or email it.
A D51 Chromebook is not required for remote learning if a family already has a computer or laptop at home that they would like to use. Families using their own devices should make sure their device has access to Google Chrome.
FRUITA FAT TIRE FESTIVAL POSTPONED
The 25th anniversary celebration for the Fruita Fat Tire Festival will have to wait until its 26th.
The annual gathering of mountain bike enthusiasts that was originally set for May 1-3, has been postponed to May 7-9, 2021, the event organizers announced Thursday.
The decision was made after the organizers held discussions with sponsors, the city of Fruita and the Bureau of Land Management.
Next year’s race will still serve as the 25th anniversary celebration, just a year later than expected.
“Registration will remain open on imATHLETE under our ‘new’ moniker, the 25th Anniversary US Bank Fruita Fat Tire Festival ‘REDUX’ ”, the event’s website says. “For those already registered, you may choose to defer your registration to the 2021 dates, or if you are unable to do so, please let us know by April 15 and we will send you an electronic refund check through imATHLETE or the USPS.”
DONATION DRIVE CANCELLED
Because of the “stay-at home” orders, the Delta County Volunteer Coalition has cancelled its drive-through donation event that was planned for Saturday, in Delta and Hotchkiss.
Call coordinator Brian Ayers at 874-2082 for information.
COLORADO PARKS AND WILDLIFE CLOSURES
As the State of Colorado continues taking measures to combat the spread of COVID-19, Colorado Parks and Wildlife will close all playgrounds, campgrounds, camping and camping facilities (including yurts and cabins) at Colorado’s state parks as well as camping at State Wildlife Areas.
This action has been taken based on the Stay-At-Home Order from Gov. Jared Polis and the advice of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
CPW will notify all campers currently on-site to vacate immediately and staff will be contacting reservation holders and provide the process for either refunds or changes for those affected campers.
Go to cpw.state.co.us. for information
ADDITIONAL CHANGES FOR SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office records lobby closed on Thursday following the stay-at-home order. As a result, all services performed by the Sheriff’s Office Records through person-to-person contact are temporarily suspended.
Records request can be submitted electronically and emailed to so-records@mesacounty.us. Records requests can be found at https://sheriff.mesacounty.us/services/open-records-requests/.
The detention lobby will remain open to facilitate the release of inmates and attorney-client video visits, according to the MCSO.
Visit: https://sheriff.mesacounty.us/covid19/ for more information.