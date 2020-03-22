SCHOOL BOARD MEETING TO BE HELD ELECTRONICALLY
The March 24 District 51 Board of Education meeting will be held electronically to encourage social distancing.
The public can digitally attend the meeting by calling 669-220-6400 (PIN 412 313 459#).
This allows members of the public to join a Google Hangout and make comments during the audience comment portion of the meeting.
This meeting will also be live streamed on Facebook, but audience comments will only be taken through the Google Hangout number above.
MOSAIC IMPLEMENTS VISITOR RESTRICTIONS
Mosaic, a health care organization that serves those with disabilities, announced they will not be allowing visitors at any of the organizations, homes or work spaces as a result of COVID-19 concerns.
Mosaic, located at 2456 Industrial Blvd., serves more than 60 people in Western Colorado. The organization has facilities in 10 states.
CLERK’S OFFICE CLOSED TO PUBLIC, BUT WORK CONTINUES
Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters wants residents to know that while her office is closed to the public because of the COVID-19 virus, that doesn’t mean the office isn’t conducting business as usual.
That is to say, all of her staff IS on the job doing everything the clerk’s office does, from handling motor vehicle licensing to voter registrations to recording such important documents as marriage licenses.
Peters said that when it comes to motor vehicle issues, residents have a multitude of ways to handle their needs. They can call in — the office is maintaining numerous phone lines — they can use the kiosks located at the Mesa County Central Services Building, they can do their business by mail, or they can go online, to mydmv.colorado.gov.
She’s also opening up the voter drop-off boxes around the county to be used to take in any forms people need to submit, but asks that they call or email the office before doing that so they know they are using the proper forms. Many of those forms can be printed from the clerk’s website or picked up outside the central services office.
“We are practicing washing, disinfection guidelines, 6-foot rule and 10-person rule even amongst ourselves,” she said. “We want to continue to meet the needs of the citizens of Mesa County while keeping everyone safe.”
U.S. ATTORNEY’S OFFICE FOCUSED ON VIRUS-RELATED FRAUD
Jason Dunn, U.S. Attorney for the district of Colorado, said Saturday that his office has been charged with prioritizing investigation and prosecution of any fraud related to the COVID-19 crisis, including appointing a special U.S. attorney to be the office’s new coronavirus fraud coordinator.
The office is to focus on such things as individuals and businesses selling fake cures, phishing emails from people posing as representatives of the World Health Organization or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, malicious websites that use extortion by locking up computers, frauds seeking donations for illegitimate or nonexistent charities and medical providers that fraudulently bill or overcharge for tests and procedures.
To report such frauds, Dunn urges Coloradans to call the National Center for Disaster Fraud at 866-720-5721 or email disaster@leo.gov.
BIPARTISAN GROUP LAUNCHES DRIVE FOR PROTECTIVE GEAR
House Majority Leader Alec Garnett, D-Denver, and House Minority Leader Patrick Neville, R-Castle Rock, have launched a drive to collect personal protective equipment to support health care workers. That drive, which is being conducted in Denver today, is taking in such items as sterile and non-sterile gloves, hand sanitizer, bleach wipes and eye protection goggles.
The drive is being done with Colorado Concern and the Denver Broncos, and items are going to Project C.U.R.E., the world’s largest distributor of donated medical supplies, which will in turn distribute them among Colorado health care providers.
MESA COUNTY COMMISSION MEETING CLOSED TO PUBLIC
Like the Mesa County School District 51, the Mesa County Board of Commissioners will have its regular meeting at 9 a.m. on Monday, but the doors won’t be open to the public due to the virus crisis. That doesn’t mean, however, that the public can’t view the proceedings or participate in it.
The public can view the meetings as always online at https://onbase.mesacounty.us/OnBaseAgendaOnline, but a new option allows them to make public comments during that point of the meeting on their computers, tablets or smartphones at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/493550045.
A third option also is available by telephone by calling 571-317-3122 and using the access code 493-550-045.
HOSPITALS TO TIGHTEN VISITOR RESTRICTIONS
Beginning Monday, St. Mary’s Medical Center, Community Hospital, Colorado Canyons Hospital and Medical Center and VA Western Colorado Health Care System will implement further visitor restrictions.
One personal caregiver per patient per visit will be allowed for the following patients: labor and delivery; surgery and procedural; cancer center and oncology; emergency department; end of life; pediatric and neonatal; intensive care unit; discharged patients to receive discharge instructions; dementia and other patients requiring one-on-one oversight.