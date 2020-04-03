MESA COUNTY COVID-19 CASES TICK UP
Mesa County has reached 18 positive COVID-19 cases, per the Mesa County Public Health Department’s Thursday report.
It’s the third consecutive day in which new cases have been reported. The County’s first case was reported on March 14. It was a full week before a second case was announced but, since then, the county has added 16 cases in 14 days.
No deaths have been attributed to the coronavirus in Mesa County but Colorado as a whole inched near 100, Thursday, ending the day with 97 reported deaths. The state’s infection total is over 3,700.
THRIFT STORE STILL OPEN FOR DONATIONS
Arc Thrift Store retail operations are closed through April 11 but the organization is still taking donations of needed items such as food, personal protective equipment and clothing.
In a press release, Arc announced that donations will still be accepted from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will be collected periodically by employees. Arc is located in the Eastgate Shopping Center in Grand Junction, 2830 North Ave.
COVID-19 EMPLOYER RESOURCES AVAILABLE
The Employers Council is offering to both its members and non-members an extensive library of resources for employers responding to COVID-19 challenges.
The council is a membership-based organization advising, training, and representing employers on all matters related to the employment relationship. Employers can access these resources, compiled by its staff of almost 200 HE professionals and attorneys, at employerscouncil.org/corona-resources.
Call Western Slope area manager Dean Harris at 712-0610 for information.
FEDERAL TRANSIT, HOUSING MONEY ON ITS WAY
The Federal Transit Administration announced Thursday that it is making available $25 billion in funding to help the nation’s public transportation systems under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act approved by Congress last month.
Of that money, Colorado is to see about $337 million, with an additional $40 million going to rural parts of the state. For Grand Junction, that means about $5.4 million.
The money can be used to pay operating, capital and other expenses.
At the same time, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development made a similar announcement of CARES Act money. Under the act, the federal agency is releasing more than $3 billion, about $34 million of which is headed Colorado’s way.
That money is to be used for a variety of things, including proving housing for low-income people and building medical facilities for coronavirus testing and treatment.