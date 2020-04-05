MESA COUNTY RATES STAND AT 20
Mesa County ended Saturday with 20 positive COVID-19 cases, a jump of 11 from the week before.
Similar upticks were seen in neighboring counties. Delta County recorded its first positive case on March 24 but didn’t see another positive case for over a week. However, on Friday, the county announced three more cases.
Montrose County sat at just six cases a week ago but as of Friday evening had jumped up to 26, including the county’s first death.
Mesa County is a little more than three weeks removed from its first positive case, which was released March 14. Recorded cases held at one for a week before ticking up on March 21, according to the Mesa County Public Health Department. By last count, Mesa County had tallied 331 negative tests with 23 pending.
Residents in their 60s continue to account for the bulk of the county’s cases, with eight. There are four cases among residents in their 50s, three cases among residents in their 30s, another three for residents in their 40s and two for residents in their 70s.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, which updates their case summary every day at 4 p.m., announced on Saturday that the state had surpassed 4,500 cases and had reached 126 deaths.
GJFD OPERATING UNDER NEW COVID-19 GUIDELINES
Grand Junction Fire Department personnel are now wearing surgical masks on every medical call as a response to the coronavirus pandemic.
GJFD said in a release that, early into the outbreak, firefighters and EMT were using their pandemic flu plan, which includes precautions like extra cleaning and protective equipment for some patients. With a number of cases confirmed in Mesa County, the department has since added further precautions.
New guidelines introduced last week include social distancing in the living areas of the fire house, keeping bedroom doors closed at all times, wearing clean clothes in the station and changing to uniforms for calls, not taking uniforms home, not allowing visitors at the stations and having only one crew member conduct grocery shopping, according to the release.
Additionally, patient compartments in ambulances have been sealed off from the driver compartment and equipment is now covered with protective plastic. Other measures include limiting family riders in ambulances and using masks on patients displaying flu-like symptoms.
Ambulances are decontaminated after use and protective barriers and equipment are replaced.