Virus cases go up in nearby counties
As Mesa County remained at 35 positive cases, the surrounding counties all had new cases.
Montrose County reported two more deaths. The two victims were males both in their 80s. Montrose’s total cases went up five to 82. Garfield County had one new case and is now at 71, and Delta County is at 25, up three.
Mesa County Public Health reported Monday that 760 tests came back negative with 73 still pending.
“That large number of pending tests that we were anticipating have now been received and I’m very happy to report those results are negative,” Mesa County Public Health spokesperson Amanda Mayle said on Monday.
Veterans town hall planned today
Under Secretary for Benefits at the Department of Veterans Affairs, Dr. Paul Lawrence, will host a toll-free telephone town hall with Colorado veterans at 3 p.m. today to discuss the VA’s service during the current coronavirus outbreak.
Lawrence will also talk about new and existing benefits, such as the Blue Water Navy program and efforts to combat veteran suicide. Those who wish to participate can do so by calling 844-227-7557.