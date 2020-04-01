County cases rise to 17
Mesa County added another COVID-19 case in their Wednesday evening update, bringing the county’s total to 17.
Colorado as a whole is over 3,300 cases of the coronavirus and, as of the health department’s Wednesday update, had tallied 80 deaths related to the illness.
Delta County Donation Event
The Delta County Volunteer Coalition is hosting a Stuff the Bus for First Responders donation event Thursday and Friday.
Delta County School District has donated school buses that will be parked at Delta Walmart and Hotchkiss City Market from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.
New and unopened items are wanted and there’s a significant shortage of items that will go to local Delta County Nursing Homes and first responders.
Things needed include: Baby formula, N95 face masks, nitrile and vinyl gloves (no latex), safety goggles or glasses, bleach, sopropyl alcohol, hydrogen peroxide, new or used/clean face shields, Tyvek painter coveralls (no mesh), disinfectant spray and wipes, hand sanitizer, shoe covers and surgical gowns.Residents are asked to only donate items on this list. For more information on the Delta County Stuff the Bus for First Responders event, contact Delta Call Center at 970-874-2172.
Rocky Mountain Health Foundation Grants
Rocky Mountain Health Foundation has established a $300,000 Rapid Response Grant to quickly deploy resources to serve the most vulnerable, with a focus on agencies responding to critical issues surrounding the COVID-19 crisis.
Grants up to $10,000 will be available through April 17 or when the fund has been expended. Those encouraged to apply are agencies who have both programmatic services and personnel residing primarily on the Western Slope with an emphasis on health and Social Determinants of Health who are a 501(c)(3), a 509(a) or a governmental, tribal, school or public entity, as well as those organizations with fiscal agents.
Grant funding is not available for any costs that insurance or state/federal emergency relief funds will cover or reimburse, unless delays will cause critical and/or ongoing program delays.
Go to RMHealth.org for information and an application.
Treasurer relaxes property tax rules
In normal years, property owners are able to pay half of their taxes by the end of February and the other half by June 15. Otherwise, they can pay the full amount by the end of this month.
But because of the COVID-19 virus and its impact on the economy, Mesa County Treasurer Sheila Reiner is allowing those people who planned to pay the full amount this month to only pay half without any penalty.
The remaining half would still be due by June 15.
The change was made to allow people and businesses to keep money in their pockets for the interim while they deal with the financial uncertainties of the pandemic.
Handling newspapers poses no risk
The World Health Organization recently confirmed that handling of the physical newspaper poses no risk of contracting the COVID-19 virus.
WHO has stated that the likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low, and therefore the risk of contracting the COVID-19 virus through receipt of a newspaper is infinitely small.
Precautions at a personal level, such as washing hands with soap and water, remain essential to preventing the spread of the disease in any circumstance. The WHO has also stressed that “the risk of catching the virus that causes Covid-19 from a package that has been moved, traveled, and exposed to different conditions and temperature is low.”