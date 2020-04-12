COUNTY COVID-19 NUMBERS UNCHANGED SATURDAY
Mesa County Public Health reported no additional coronavirus cases Saturday, leaving the county’s tally at 34.
Mesa County is reporting 426 negative test results and 176 tests that are still pending. Statewide, 34,873 tests have been conducted.
Elsewhere on the Western Slope, Montrose County saw a big jump Friday, adding 12 positive cases. County officials said in a release this was due to receiving a number of backlogged results all at once. Still, Montrose’s totals nearly doubled over the past week. Positive case numbers for area counties, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s Saturday count, are:
n Montrose County: 50
n Garfield County: 54
n Delta County: 6
n Rio Blanco County: 1
Statewide, Colorado was nearing 7,000 cases as of Saturday’s count. The hospitalization total was 1,376 and there were 274 deaths as of the latest count.
Fifty-six of Colorado’s 64 counties have recorded a positive case of COVID-19. Bent, Cheyenne, Conejos, Dolores, Jackson, Kiowa, San Juan and Sedgwick counties are the only counties to not have a positive test, according to CDPHE data. Those counties have a combined population of less than 30,000 residents, according to Census numbers.
MESA COUNTY CALLS FOR CRITICAL RETAILERS TO WEAR MASKS
Under a new order from the Mesa County Public Health Department, critical retailers are asked to ensure portions of their workforce wear a face covering when they are interacting with members of the public.
The public health order goes into effect at 6 a.m. Monday, according to a release from Mesa County Public Health.
The requirement is intended to protect employees and customers from the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.
“For the most part, our residents are doing a great job with the use of masks. However, many have expressed frustration; they walk into a store wearing their mask and see very few of the employees doing the same. Some of the retailers are implementing a mask policy and some are not. This order creates a necessary standard for our county that will help close potential gaps, which will help further reduce our risks for contracting COVID-19,” Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr said in the release.
The order is in effect until April 26, 2020 at 11:59 p.m., but could be extended.