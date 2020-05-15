The traditional annual Memorial Day ceremonies at Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado, 2830 Riverside Parkway, are canceled because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The Memorial Day ceremonies in the past have started with flag placement on graves by the public, followed by a Retreat Ceremony and Flag Retirement and Burning Ceremony. The Memorial Day ceremony is traditionally held on Memorial Day.
Instead this year:
On Thursday, May 21, buckets of grave flags will be placed at each interment area. Immediate family members are welcome to come and place a flag on a loved one’s gravesite from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. You must have a mask, have no more than 10 members in your group, and practice social distancing.
On Friday, May 22, flags will be placed on graves by cemetery staff. The Patriot Guard Riders and the Harley Owners Group will place the Avenue of Flags on the main entrance fence along Riverside Parkway.
The Retreat Ceremony, flag Retirement and Burning ceremony, is canceled. Cemetery staff will formally lower and retire the American flag for the evening.
On Monday, May 25, there will not be a Memorial Day ceremony honoring veterans. The Veterans Memorial Cemetery will post a link to a pre-recorded video ceremony, which will be shared on social media.
The Veterans Memorial Cemetery is open daily to the public from dawn to dusk and families are welcome to visit. Cemetery staff will be onsite to assist with finding and accessing gravesites, and restrooms will be open to the public. Visitors should wear a mask, limit the number in your group to 10 persons, and practice social distancing. Call Angela Ingalls at 263-8986 for information.
Western Slope VFW to host food drive
Western Slope VFW Post 3981 and VFW Auxiliary 3981 is hosting a food drive for veterans on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event will be at the Western Region One Source at 482 28 Road and will be a drive-thru drop-off.
People are asked to wear facemasks and adhere to social distancing requirements.
Some of the best foods to donate include pasta, peanut butter, tuna fish, canned goods like vegetables and beans, and energy bars, as well as individually wrapped hygiene items like soap, shampoo, and dish soap. Cash donations will also be accepted.