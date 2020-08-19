Colorado Highway 139 north out of of Loma was closed on Wednesday afternoon due to the Pine Gulch Fire.
The Douglas Pass closure is in both directions and begins at milepost 6 through milepost 39, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
With the Pine Gulch and Grizzly Creek Fires both continuing to growth, major highway closures throughout the state include Interstate 70 from Exit 116, at Glenwood Springs, to Exit 140, at Gypsum and Douglas Pass from milepost 6 to 39. Colorado Highway 82 and Independence Pass outside of Aspen is open to passenger vehicles only.
ANOTHER WILDFIRE IN GARFIELD COUNTY
As the Grizzly Creek Fire in Glenwood Canyon continue to keep firefighters engaged, another wildfire broke out in Garfield County on Wednesday.
At approximately 4 p.m. the Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District was paged to the Spring Valley area for a report of a fast-moving wildfire fire.
In less than an hour, the Fisher Creek Fire had grown to 200 acres and prompted a number of evacuations. The Carbondale fire department was doing structure protection, and residences in the High Aspen, Coulter Ranch and Homesteads Estates were evacuated. The evacuation center is located at Roaring Fork High School in Carbondale
PEDESTRIAN HIT ON HIGHWAY 6 & 50
A juvenile female was hit by a car near Highway 6 & 50 on Tuesday evening. A Grand Junction Police Department spokesperson Callie Berkson said she was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
Officers were on scene for several hours as the eastbound lanes of the highway and Rimrock Avenue were briefly shutdown for the crash investigation, Berkson added.
No citations have been issued to the driver and the incident remains under investigation.