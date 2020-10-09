The Western Colorado Drug Task Force confiscated 600 pounds of marijuana, 33 grams of mushrooms, 1,200 marijuana vape pens and other contraband in a two-day operation earlier this month involving area law enforcement.
Four suspects — Derrick Holmes, 25, of Virginia, Brian Hartman, 37, of Virginia, Erika Valles Garcia, 23, of California and Makayla Kristine Lopez, 19, of California — were arrested on charges relating to the investigation, according to a press release from the Grand Junction Police Department.
In addition to the task force, the operation involved members of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Colorado State Patrol, Grand Junction Police Department, Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and other state and federal partner agencies.
Montrose flying to Denver via Southwest
Montrose Regional Airport’s winter flight schedule is taking shape.
Following the suspension of Delta and Allegiant flights for the coming winter, the airport announced that carriers Southwest Airlines and JetBlue Airways will begin flying into Montrose.
“We are glad to welcome Southwest and JetBlue as partners to western Colorado, Telluride and the Montrose Airport,” Matt Skinner, CEO of Colorado Flights, said in the press release. “The new flights provide great connectivity to our longstanding markets for both incoming guests and area residents and businesses, and another layer of economic sustainability for our region.”
”Adding Southwest Airlines to Montrose Regional Airport is a win for the community and region,” Montrose Regional Airport Director Lloyd Arnold added in the press release. “Southwest’s commitment to quality, customer-first approach, and the large number of major cities available via their service is attractive for the regional market and beyond.”
Service for both airlines is scheduled to start mid-December. Southwest will fly two-to-three times daily from Denver to Montrose, and on Saturdays and Sundays from Dallas to Montrose through the winter. JetBlue will operate from Boston to Montrose on Saturdays and select Wednesdays during the season.
American will also be returning this winter with flights on Saturdays from Charlotte. American will continue to fly twice-daily from Dallas to Montrose, daily from Phoenix, weekly from New York, and daily during busier weeks from Chicago, the press release said.
United’s routes will see some shifts as well, with Denver flights likely to run three-to-four times daily, Newark flights reducing from daily to two-to-five times weekly, Houston and Chicago running daily except for potential weekends-only in January, San Francisco maintaining schedule except for fewer weekday flights during January, and Los Angeles running as normal on weekends.
While this the plan for now, these airlines will likely continue to adjust their service on a month-to-month basis as the pandemic and recovery continue.
Grand Valley Power hosting supply drive
Grand Valley Power and Operation Interdependence teamed up to help provide military care packages and support to active military servicemen and women overseas.
“Grand Valley Power employees and our Board of Directors, are so honored to support this incredible mission and organization for our nation’s servicemen and women,” expressed Grand Valley Power’s Communication Manager, Christmas Wharton, “Members of the military have made many sacrifices to keep our country safe, and we consider it an honor and privilege to be able to give back to them.”
Operation Interdependence depends on the community and local organizations to help collect donations, care package items and handwritten letters, cards or coloring pages. “Supplies are low and we’re in dire need of handwritten letters and coloring pages. Packages sent each month require $2,000 on average in postage. So, in order to fulfill the requests, we need some help from our community and partners,” commented Karon Carley, Operation Interdependence National President and Colorado State Manager. “For deployed service members, getting a care package means more than just what’s inside; it’s a little piece of home.”
To support Operation Independence, Grand Valley Power will be hosting a donation, letter and care package supply drive through Nov. 11. In addition, GVP will be hosting a coloring contest for any Mesa County youth, 13 years or younger, to enter through Nov. 9, 2020.