Relatives of victims of the August 2019 Walmart mass shooting, who declined to speak to the media, leave the federal court in El Paso, Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Defendant Patrick Crusius pleaded guilty to federal charges accusing him of killing 23 people in the racist attack, changing his plea weeks after the U.S. government said it wouldn't seek the death penalty for the hate crimes and firearms violations.
A former teacher at Caprock Academy in Grand Junction was arrested and taken to the Mesa County Jail of sex assault charges.
Adam Burke, 39, who now lives in Lakewood was arrested Wednesday on charges of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust/pattern, and two counts of sexual assault, according to a news release from the city of Grand Junction.
The case is an active investigation and no further information is available, the release said.
Walmart killer pleads guilty
EL PASO, Texas — A Texas man pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal hate crime and weapons charges in the racist attack at an El Paso Walmart in 2019
Patrick Crusius, 24, showed little emotion while shackled in an El Paso courtroom just a few miles from the store where he was accused of killing 23 people, including citizens of Mexico, in the racially motivated massacre.