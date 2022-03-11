Gemini Beer Company raising money for Ukraine SENTINEL STAFF Sentinel Staff Author email Mar 11, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print From today through Sunday at Gemini Beer Company, located at 640 White Ave. in Grand Junction, 10% of all proceeds will be donated to Ukraine through the National Bank of Ukraine.On March 1, the National Bank of Ukraine opened a special account to raise funds for the country's armed forces as they continue to battle the invading Russians.For more information, visit https://bank.gov.ua/en/news/all/natsionalniy-bank-vidkriv-spetsrahunok-dlya-zboru-koshtiv-na-potrebi-armiyi. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags National Bank Ukraine Gemini Beer Company Finance Economics Bank Funds Armed Forces Proceeds Grand Junction Money Sentinel Staff Author email Follow Sentinel Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Thu 1% 15° 36° Thu Thursday 36°/15° Clear. Lows overnight in the mid teens. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:33:22 AM Sunset: 06:16:31 PM Humidity: 51% Wind: E @ 7 mph UV Index: 0 Low Thursday Night Clear skies. Low near 15F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 0% 21° 39° Fri Friday 39°/21° Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:31:49 AM Sunset: 06:17:33 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: E @ 7 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Friday Night Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 1% 28° 48° Sat Saturday 48°/28° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:30:16 AM Sunset: 06:18:34 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: E @ 7 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Saturday Night Clear. Low 28F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 7% 29° 54° Sun Sunday 54°/29° Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 7% Sunrise: 07:28:43 AM Sunset: 07:19:35 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: S @ 11 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Sunday Night Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Mon 5% 30° 52° Mon Monday 52°/30° Sunshine. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 07:27:09 AM Sunset: 07:20:36 PM Humidity: 50% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Monday Night Mostly clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 3% 38° 59° Tue Tuesday 59°/38° Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:25:35 AM Sunset: 07:21:37 PM Humidity: 41% Wind: SE @ 7 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 19% 34° 55° Wed Wednesday 55°/34° Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 19% Sunrise: 07:24 AM Sunset: 07:22:37 PM Humidity: 54% Wind: NE @ 9 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business