From today through Sunday at Gemini Beer Company, located at 640 White Ave. in Grand Junction, 10% of all proceeds will be donated to Ukraine through the National Bank of Ukraine.

On March 1, the National Bank of Ukraine opened a special account to raise funds for the country's armed forces as they continue to battle the invading Russians.

For more information, visit https://bank.gov.ua/en/news/all/natsionalniy-bank-vidkriv-spetsrahunok-dlya-zboru-koshtiv-na-potrebi-armiyi.