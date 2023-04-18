GJ is a Tree City USA
The Arbor Day Foundation recently honored Grand Junction as a 2022 Tree City USA for the 40th straight year.
The recognition is a result of Grand Junction’s “commitment to effective urban forest management,” according to a press release from the city.
“Tree City USA communities see the positive effects of an urban forest firsthand,” said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. “The trees being planted and cared for by Grand Junction are ensuring that generations to come will enjoy a better quality of life.”
In addition to being a Tree City USA, the city was also given a Tree City USA Growth Award for maintaining a tree board or department, having a tree care ordinance, dedicating an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and hosting an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.
“Our trees contribute to improved air quality and conservation of water resources, help reduce the impacts of extreme temperatures and positively impact our overall health and well-being,” said Ken Sherbenou, Parks and Recreation director. “We are very proud of our city’s tree canopy, and of having received this recognition as a Tree City USA community for the past 40 years.”
Farmworker agency rebranded to La Plaza
Palisade’s Child and Migrant Services has changed its name to La Plaza.
“To better reflect its mission and commitment to serve, empower and cultivate the well-being of migrant and immigrant agricultural workers in the Grand Valley, Child and Migrant Services is changing its name to La Plaza,” said Nelly Garcia Olmos, executive director of La Plaza, in a press release.
To celebrate the name change, La Plaza will have an open house from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday at 721 Peach Ave. in Palisade.
No date set to open park campgrounds
The heavy snow from this winter and spring will push back the opening of a number of state park campgrounds.
One of those is in Mesa County. Vega State Park, along with campgrounds in other parks in the Northwest Region, including State Forest, Stagecoach, Sylvan and Yampah River, will not open until the snow and muddy conditions subside, according to a Colorado Parks and Wildlife news release.
Vega had some snow over the weekend. Staff at each state park will continue to monitor and work to get campgrounds open as soon as they can do so safely and without damage to the area. Right now, CPW anticipates these campgrounds will remain closed until mid-May.
Any people with a camping reservation from now to mid-May at the affected parks can also contact that park for additional information and next steps.
Altrusa Art Fair set to run through April 28
The 60th Annual Altrusa Art Fair will continue until April 28 at the Art Center of Western Colorado, 1803 N. 7th St.
The art show, designed for middle and high school students in the Grand Valley, is judged by local artists from the region.
The art, which was installed Monday, can be viewed until it is taken down on April 28. Judging for the Art Show was Saturday with blue and red ribbons awarded in 20 different categories.
Down Syndrome Charity Walk coming up
The Rocky Mountain Down Syndrome Association’s 6th annual Step Up for Down Syndrome charity walk is April 29 at Long Family Memorial Park. The walk will begin at 8 a.m.
To register for the walk or to make a donation, go to give.stepupwesternslope.org. All money raised is distributed across the Western Slope to help children with Down Syndrome.