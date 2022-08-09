GJ Lions Club presents donations

After the success of the 93rd annual Raffle and Carnival this past February, the Grand Junction Lions Club presented the first of its monetary pledges to community organizations this year today at Warehouse 25sixty-five.
The GJ Lions Club presented a round of checks to four District 51 schools totaling $9,040, with the D51 Foundation presenting matching grants for each check for a grand total of $18,080.
The GJ Lions Club gave $2,000 to the Central High School Green Team for its campus garden, $2,090 to Dos Rios Elementary School for P.E. equipment, $1,750 to Dual Immersion Academy's preschool for a chain link fence and $3,200 to R-5 High School for an outdoor kitchen.
"Thanks to our generous community and the remarkable efforts of our Grand Junction Lions members, celebrating our grants and community partners throughout Mesa County is a reality," said GJ Lions Club President Andrew Webber. "Our motto is to ‘Do the most good, for the most people,' and we are looking forward to continue that effort for years to come.”
Grand Valley representatives were on hand to take part in the check presentation and to discuss these projects.
$750,000 grant offering available for Colorado education entrepreneurs
In partnership with the Daniels Fund, VELA Education Fund announced Tuesday the launch of a $750,000 fund to provide support for education entrepreneurs in Colorado, Utah, Wyoming and New Mexico.
The fund is focused on reaching students, parents, teachers and community members who are envisioning new approaches to problems in education and meeting the needs of learners and families in a unique way.
Grant applications for funding up to $10,000 are available for programs based in the four states where the Daniels Fund prioritizes its grants for entrepreneurs and scholarships. Grants are intended to support non-traditional educational methods such as homeschool co-ops and microschools, as well as tap into exceptional interest in homeschooling, hybrid learning models, support for students with disabilities and more.