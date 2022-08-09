After the success of the 93rd annual Raffle and Carnival this past February, the Grand Junction Lions Club will be presenting the first of its monetary pledges to community organizations this year today.
At noon at Warehouse 25sixty-five at 2565 American Way, the GJ Lions Club will present a round of checks to four District 51 schools totaling $9,040, with the D51 Foundation presenting matching grants for each check for a grand total of $18,080.
The GJ Lions Club is presenting $2,000 to the Central High School Green Team for its campus garden, $2,090 to Dos Rios Elementary School for P.E. equipment, $1,750 to Dual Immersion Academy's preschool for a chain link fence and $3,200 to R-5 High School for an outdoor kitchen.
"Thanks to our generous community and the remarkable efforts of our Grand Junction Lions members, celebrating our grants and community partners throughout Mesa County is a reality," Said GJ Lions Club President Andrew Webber. "Our motto is to ‘Do the most good, for the most people,' and we are looking forward to continue that effort for years to come.”
Grand Valley representatives will be on hand to take part in the check presentation and to discuss these projects. Additionally, Town of Palisade Manager Janet Hawkinson will providing an update to the GJ Lions Club on the current state of the Town Palisade.