After the success of the 93rd annual Raffle and Carnival this past February, the Grand Junction Lions Club will be presenting the first of its monetary pledges to community organizations this year today.

At noon at Warehouse 25sixty-five at 2565 American Way, the GJ Lions Club will present a round of checks to four District 51 schools totaling $9,040, with the D51 Foundation presenting matching grants for each check for a grand total of $18,080.