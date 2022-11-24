Delta oversees Fort Uncompahgre
The city of Delta has assumed operation and management of Fort Uncompahgre, according to a press release.
The fort, a replica of an 1820s trading post located in Delta’s Confluence Park, was previously managed by the Interpretive Association of Western Colorado.
“Over the past seven years, IAWC has breathed new life into The Fort, and the City of Delta hopes to build on their vision and passion as we resume management of this City attraction,” the release stated.
The fort will be closed during the next few weeks for maintenance and updates, but will re-open Dec. 2.
City of Delta public information officer Casey Dukeman will oversee management of the fort.
Woman, 70, missing; help sought
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating a missing person.
Melissa Gonzales, 70, was last seen leaving the 29 Mile apartments in Grand Junction last Tuesday, according to a press release. Later, she may have been traveling on Interstate 70 near the Utah border.
Gonzales is described as blond, 5 feet tall and 96 pounds, driving a blue 2007 Honda Element.
Anyone with information about Gonzales or her vehicle is being asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (970) 242-6707.
Three displaced by garage fire
Three adults and a dog have been temporarily displaced after the Grand Junction Fire Department responded to a garage fire Tuesday evening.
According to a press release, multiple calls came in just after 8 p.m. Tuesday regarding a garage on fire near the 2800 block of F 1/4 Road. When crews arrived on scene, the garage was fully engulfed in flames.
The fire did not extend beyond the garage, according to GJFD, and one person was treated for minor injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Man shot to death Wednesday
One person died in a shooting early Wednesday morning near 16 Road, according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, and found a male who had been shot multiple times. He was transported to the hospital, where he died.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, investigators believe the shooting was the result of a domestic dispute, and all involved parties have been spoken with at this time. The investigation is active and ongoing.
The Mesa County Coroner’s Office is responsible for releasing the identity of the deceased, as well as the cause and manner of death.
Nordic route closed temporarily
A cross country ski route on the Grand Mesa will be closed temporarily to make space for a haul route for timber.
In a press release, Wednesday, the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests’ Grand Valley Ranger District announced that Scales Lake Road would be in use for a haul route for the Kannah Creek Timber Sale through Dec. 15.
The closure cuts off the normal ski route between the Skyway and Countyline tail systems. Grand Mesa Nordic Council has groomed a short bypass route that allows cross-country ski access between the two areas via the Kannah Crossing trail, which is the advised route until the closure is lifted.
Montrose Forest Products was awarded the contract to harvest and haul the timber from the Kannah Creek Timber Sale in 2021 with Scales Lake road as the main timber haul route, the release said. As a result of good early season snow opening up more trails, the Nordic Council, GMUG and Montrose Forest Products agreed to extend the winter logging timeframe to mid-December.
“The timber that is being harvested is to improve overall forest health, provide forest products to our local industries and limit the spread of spruce beetles on the Grand Mesa,” said Bill Edwards, Grand Valley District Ranger.
Visitors should pay attention to and obey all road traffic signs when traveling in or near this area. Please exercise extreme caution when traveling on roads used by logging trucks.
For more information on Grand Mesa Nordic Council visit https://www.gmnc.org.