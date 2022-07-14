Give you input on new rec center
The city of Grand Junction is hosting a public meeting focused on the proposed Community Recreation Center (CRC) next week.
The meeting will take place Tuesday, July 19, from 6-8 p.m. at the Lincoln Park Barn.
The public workshop is part of a series of events that will include focus groups that have been formed to gather the community’s input about programs and amenities that would be included at the CRC. This planning process will conclude in the fall.
Those unable to attend the workshop in person can provide their feedback on amenities and design options and review project information at gjspeaks.org/projects/crc.
Utah man admits assault, murder
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah man is in custody after police say he admitted hanging a man and killing another man as part of a “purge” that he claimed was directed by a higher power.
Christian Francis Taele, 28, was arrested after police responding to a report of an assault found the 23-year-old victim hanging from a piece of gym equipment at an apartment complex in Ogden on Saturday evening. It’s unclear if Taele has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.
KSL-TV reports he is being held for investigation of attempted murder.
Witnesses said Taele, of Lake Shore, approached the victim, strangled him with a rope or strap and kicked him numerous times before dragging him into the gym. The man was hospitalized and has no signs of brain activity.
“The attack was unprovoked and there is no indication that either the suspect or victim have ever spoken prior to the attack,” police wrote in an affidavit.
While Ogden police interviewed Taele, investigators say he confessed to a homicide in Spanish Fork and provided details of the slaying and the crime scene that had not been publicized. In that case, the body of 49-year-old Ryan Hooley was found next to a trash bin Friday.
Reward offered in 7-Eleven spree
LOS ANGELES — The 7-Eleven convenience store chain offered $100,000 on Wednesday leading to the arrest and conviction of a masked gunman suspected of robbing six Southern California stores, killing two people and wounding three others.
A clerk, Matthew Hirsch, 40, was shot and killed at a Brea store and Matthew Rule, 24, was gunned down in the parking lot of a Santa Ana store during a five-hour string of holdups Monday morning.
Police in Ontario, Upland, Riverside and La Habra have said they believe 7-Eleven robberies there also are linked.
A customer was shot in the head and gravely wounded at a Riverside store and two people were shot in La Habra but were expected to survive, authorities said.
The Riverside shooting victim was identified by his family as Jason Harrell, 46. He was breathing on his own and was no longer in a coma, his brother David Makin told KNBC-TV.
“He has to keep fighting. Jason is a fighter and so we fully expect him to fight through his whole thing and win this battle,” Makin said.