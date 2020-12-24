Mesa County Sheriff’s Office investigators took Dana H. Head, 60, of Grand Junction, into custody Tuesday after a warrant was obtained for his arrest.
He has been charged with sexual assault on a child, a class 4 felony, as well as other sexual exploitation of a child charges, the Sheriff’s Office reports. The charges stem from alleged incidents that occurred between Oct. 13, 2020, and Nov. 11, 2020, involving one juvenile.
Head is accused of creating sexually exploitative material of a child, a class 3 felony, distributing sexually exploitative material of a child, a class 3 felony, and possession of sexually exploitative material with more than 20 images, a class 4 felony.
This remains an active investigation.