Housing book club sets meetings

The city of Grand Junction has announced the second round of sessions, and the second book, in its book club series focused on housing and homelessness.
Sessions are set for alternating Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. starting May 31, and alternating Tuesdays from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. starting June 13. Five sessions are planned for each period. All sessions will take place at the Mesa County Libraries central branch.
This summer’s book is Homelessness is a Housing Problem by Gregg Colburn and Clayton Page Aldern, according to a press release.
”The summer book selection, Homelessness is a Housing Problem, seeks to explain the substantial regional variation in rates of homelessness in cities across the United States,” the release states. “In a departure from many analytical approaches, the authors shift their focus from the individual experiencing homelessness to the metropolitan area. Using accessible statistical analysis, they test a range of conventional beliefs about what drives the prevalence of homelessness in each city—including mental illness, drug use, poverty, weather, generosity of public assistance, and low-income mobility—and find that none explain the regional differences observed across the country.”
”Instead, housing market conditions, such as the cost and availability of rental housing, offer a far more convincing account.”
The first round of book club sessions took place from March 1 to April 13. The book was Fixer-Upper: How to Repair America’s Broken Housing Systems by Jenny Schuetz.
Space is limited, according to the release. Interested parties can sign up at GJCity.org.
A fall book selection has yet to be announced.
N.D. law protects Native children
North Dakota’s Republican Gov. Doug Burgum has signed a bill into law to protect tribal cultures by codifying the federal Indian Child Welfare Act into state law, Burgum’s office announced Monday.
The federal Indian Child Welfare Act, enacted in 1978, gives preference to Native American families in foster care and adoption proceedings of Native children.
Also known by the acronym ICWA, it was created in response to the alarming rate at which Native American and Alaska Native children were taken from their homes by public and private agencies.
Several other states — including Montana, Wyoming and Utah — have considered codifying the act this year, as the U.S. Supreme Court considers a challenge to the federal law.
A handful of white families have claimed the law is based on race and is unconstitutional under the equal protection clause. They also said it puts the interests of tribes ahead of children. Lower courts have been split on the case.
The outcome could undercut federal law. Tribes also fear more widespread impacts on the ability to govern themselves if the justices rule against them.