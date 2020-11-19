COVID-19 is again forcing the closure of Mesa County libraries, this time for all locations.
Last week a handful of locations were closed because of the uptick in cases but, on Thursday, Mesa County Libraries announced that all locations would close as a result of the pandemic. The closure, which begins Sunday, will last at least through the end of the year.
“Mesa County Libraries take seriously our responsibility to serve local residents,” Library Director Michelle Boisvenue-Fox said. “We want to do our part to help reduce the pandemic’s impact on the community while still providing essential core services to our patrons. We believe this plan achieves an appropriate balance.”
The closure comes as Mesa County prepares to move into the "severe risk" category on the state's COVID-19 dial. While closed, libraries will continue to provide curbside pick-up, telephone assistance and online resources.
Children's story time will be streamed online and take-and-make kits for children and teens will still be available.
CITY OFFICES CLOSED FOR THANKSGIVING
City of Grand Junction offices will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 26–27, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
There will be no trash collection on Thanksgiving Day. Trash collection will be one day late for the remainder of the week. For the recycling collection schedule, call 242-1036. Parking will be free in downtown metered parking spaces and in the Rood Avenue parking garage on those days.
Also, most Mesa County offices will be closed Nov. 26–27. Go to blog.mesacounty.us/2020/11/county-offices-closed-for-thanksgiving.html for more information.