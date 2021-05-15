Boutique opening new store on Main
Klik Boutique is celebrating the grand opening of its new location.
At 354 Main St., next to Grand Valley Books, guests can treat themselves with fruit at 9:30 a.m. and snacks at 11:30 a.m. today. At 5 p.m., Klik Boutique will have a raffle and food for guests.
Klik Boutique was previously at 2412 Patterson Road, No. 5.
It officially opened the new location on Friday with similar celebrations.
County officials to join De Beque trustees
The Mesa County Commissioners along with top county employees will join the De Beque Board of Trustees for their regular meeting on May 25.
The meeting is set for 6 p.m. at the De Beque Community Center, 381 Minter Ave. In addition to the commissioners, County Administrator Pete Baier and Public Health Director Jeff Kuhr will be in attendance.
Woman dies in mattress factory accident
GRANTSVILLE, Utah— A woman died in an industrial accident at a mattress manufacturing plant in Utah, according to police.
Police were told the woman was standing by a machine and got “pulled in” Thursday afternoon at the Purple Mattress factory in Grantsville, Sgt. Jeff Watson told KUTV. The woman was not identified, but police say she was in her 50s.
Watson said the woman was already dead by the time first responders were able to extricate her from the machine. He said there is video of the event, which will be examined, but said her death appears to be accidental.
Purple Mattress said they shut down manufacturing at the Grantsville location pending an investigation.