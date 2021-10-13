In July 2020, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approved 988 as the abbreviated dialing code to contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline beginning in July 2022. In order for the new code to work effectively, phone users in certain area codes across the country, including 970 and 719 in Colorado, have been or will be transitioned to 10-digit dialing.
Safety and security equipment such as medical alert devices, alarms and security systems must also be programmed for 10-digit dialing.
5 men indicted on drug charges
The 7th Judicial District Grand Jury in Montrose County returned indictments on five men on drug trafficking charges on Tuesday.
Charges were filed again Edward Sandoval, Michael Vo, Todd Davis, Cesar Gracian and Ben Nguyen after a year-long investigation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the 7th Judicial District Drug Task Force and the 7th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.
The indictment alleges that the drug trafficking organization was importing large quantities of methamphetamine from California for distribution in local communities.
Library board seeks applicants
Applications are being accepted to fill upcoming openings on the Mesa County Public Library District’s Board of Trustees.
The seven-member volunteer board adopts and oversees the budget, bylaws, and policies of the library district; conducts long-range planning; and prepares an annual financial report to the Mesa County Commissioners.