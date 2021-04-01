Help for tax filers offered through April
The tax filing deadline has been extended and AARP/TaxAide will continue to provide free tax preparation until the last week of April.
The Wells Fargo North location will be open through April 27 while the Wells Fargo Main location’s last day will be April 28. COVID-19 safety precautions will remain in place and returns will continue to be done on a first-come first-served basis.
Hours are 9 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 9–11 a.m. Saturdays, at Wells Fargo North. The intake process starts at 8 a.m.
Hours are 9 a.m.–2:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, at Wells Fargo Main. The intake process starts at 8 a.m.
Bring a photo ID, Social Security cards and all necessary tax documents along with bank routing and account numbers. A cell phone number is important so preparers can contact you when the return is completed or if there are any questions during the preparation process. 970-589-3789.
Virus variant detected on Navajo Nation
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — A coronavirus variant first identified in Britain has been found on the Navajo Nation, tribal health officials said Tuesday.
The United Kingdom strain was confirmed in a sample obtained in the western part of the reservation that extends into Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.