Following suit of the Grand Junction City Council, the Mesa County Board of Commissioners named one of its own to the governing panel of the Grand Junction Regional Airport Authority.
On Tuesday, the board named Commissioner Cody Davis to a four-year term on the authority.
Davis said the commissioners did that, in part, because the city council had named one of its own, Councilor Randall Reitz, to the authority.
Davis replaces authority board member Clay Tufly, whose term expires next month. Tufly was one of three authority members appointed by the commissioners — the other three are appointed by the city council.
A seventh at-large member is chosen by those six members. Currently, that’s Linde Marshall, who is halfway through her term. Other members are Tom Benton, Thaddeus Shrader and Ron Velarde. The city has a third seat it has yet to fill.
Auditions for JUCO anthem singer
The JUCO World Series Entertainment Committee will host audition opportunities later this month for national anthem singers for the annual Alpine Bank Junior College World Series.
Auditions are open to all singers, soloists and groups. Representatives from the Grand Junction Jackalopes and the Colorado Mesa Athletic Department will also join the committee for auditions.
In-person auditions will be from 6–8 p.m. Monday, April 24, at River of Life Alliance Church, 701 24½ Road. Singers will fill out an information sheet when they arrive, and then perform the anthem a capella.
An online audition option is available through JUCO World Series social media platforms.
Singers should go to facebook.com/JUCOWorldSeries or JUCOGJ.org and click on the audition link. Singers need to fill out the information sheet and upload a video of their performance for the selection process. Online auditions must be submitted by Tuesday, April 25.
Court rules for LDS in abuse case
The Arizona Supreme Court has ruled that the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints can refuse to answer questions or turn over documents under a state law that exempts religious officials from having to report child sex abuse if they learn of the crime during a confessional setting.
The ruling was issued April 7 but not released to the public until Tuesday. A lawsuit filed by child sex abuse victims accuses the church and other church members of conspiracy and negligence in not reporting church member Paul Adams for abusing his elder daughter.