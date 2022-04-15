Local briefs, April 15, 2022 SENTINEL STAFF Sentinel Staff Author email Apr 15, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Masons host awards banquetThe Grand Junction Freemasons are hosting the 29th Annual Public School Awards Ceremony at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the Grand Junction Masonic Center.Among the honors are Teacher of the Year and as Student of the Year awards for each grade of middle and high school.The Grand Junction, Palisade, and Mesa Masonic Lodges will be awarding three high school seniors with college scholarships.County boards need membersThe Mesa County Board of Commissioners invite individuals to apply for these open panels, boards and commissions:Colorado State University Extension Tri River Area Advisory BoardCommunity Corrections Board, Community Member (deadline May 10)Community Corrections Board, Former Client (deadline May 10)Community Services Block Grant Tri-Partite Advisory Committee (Low Income Representative)Emergency Medical Services, City/Town Representative (i.e. Town Councilmember)Noxious Weed Advisory BoardFor information or to apply, go to https://bit.ly/3cDvp6A. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags High School Freemason Grand Junction School Education Lodge Student Senior Middle School Institutes Politics Mesa County Board Headline Board Advisory Board Sentinel Staff Author email Follow Sentinel Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Fri 1% 42° 67° Fri Friday 67°/42° Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:37:10 AM Sunset: 07:51:58 PM Humidity: 25% Wind: SW @ 15 mph UV Index: 7 High Friday Night Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 42F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Sat 8% 42° 70° Sat Saturday 70°/42° Windy, and mainly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 8% Sunrise: 06:35:43 AM Sunset: 07:52:56 PM Humidity: 24% Wind: SSW @ 24 mph UV Index: 6 High Saturday Night Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 42F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph, becoming N and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Sun 6% 40° 69° Sun Sunday 69°/40° More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 6% Sunrise: 06:34:16 AM Sunset: 07:53:53 PM Humidity: 30% Wind: WSW @ 15 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunday Night Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Mon 1% 48° 79° Mon Monday 79°/48° More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:32:50 AM Sunset: 07:54:51 PM Humidity: 20% Wind: SW @ 11 mph UV Index: 7 High Monday Night Partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 2% 46° 81° Tue Tuesday 81°/46° Windy with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:31:25 AM Sunset: 07:55:49 PM Humidity: 15% Wind: SW @ 21 mph UV Index: 7 High Tuesday Night Mainly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Wed 0% 47° 74° Wed Wednesday 74°/47° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:30:01 AM Sunset: 07:56:46 PM Humidity: 21% Wind: NW @ 12 mph UV Index: 7 High Wednesday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 0% 52° 80° Thu Thursday 80°/52° A few clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:28:38 AM Sunset: 07:57:44 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: SSW @ 17 mph UV Index: 7 High Thursday Night A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business