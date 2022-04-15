Masons host awards banquet

The Grand Junction Freemasons are hosting the 29th Annual Public School Awards Ceremony at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the Grand Junction Masonic Center.

Among the honors are Teacher of the Year and as Student of the Year awards for each grade of middle and high school.

The Grand Junction, Palisade, and Mesa Masonic Lodges will be awarding three high school seniors with college scholarships.

County boards need members

The Mesa County Board of Commissioners invite individuals to apply for these open panels, boards and commissions:

Colorado State University Extension Tri River Area Advisory Board

Community Corrections Board, Community Member (deadline May 10)

Community Corrections Board, Former Client (deadline May 10)

Community Services Block Grant Tri-Partite Advisory Committee (Low Income Representative)

Emergency Medical Services, City/Town Representative (i.e. Town Councilmember)

Noxious Weed Advisory Board

For information or to apply, go to https://bit.ly/3cDvp6A.