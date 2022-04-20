Grand Valley Interfaith Network is hosting its April Foods Day, collecting non-perishable food and other items to fill the pantries of five local charities.
All spiritual communities, non-faith based organizations, and individuals are invited to participate.
GVIN provides customized shopping lists attached to empty grocery bags. Each list is unique to a specific food bank. The food banks supported through this event are Child and Migrant Services, Clifton Christian Church Food Pantry, Community Food Bank, Grand Valley Catholic Outreach, and Grand Valley Peace & Justice. These agencies will be present at the drop-off, happening from 9 a.m.–noon Saturday, in the parking lot of the Downtown Vineyard Church at Fifth Street and Grand Avenue.
Pick up grocery bags (with the attached shopping lists) from 9 a.m.–2 p.m. today or Thursday, at the Grand Valley Peace & Justice resource desk in the Office Suites entrance of The Center for Independence, 740 Gunnison Ave. Go to grandvalleyinterfaithnetwork.blogspot.com to see shopping lists.
Friends of the Mesa County Libraries have a lot of books they’d love to send home with readers, and will host weekly clearance book sales at the book drop, located at First Congregational Church, 1425 N. Fifth St.
All sales are cash only. Sale hours are 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays from April 22 through May 14.
The sale includes books for all ages — kids, teens, and adults.