The Art Center of Western Colorado, 1803 N. 7th St., is kickstarting a capital campaign to honor late art legend Jac Kephart.
The Art Center’s goal is to raise $600,000 to build the 1,700-square-foot Jac Kephart Gallery within its campus. It has raised about three-quarters of that and needs community help to get over the finish line.
There will be a fundraising event beginning at 5 p.m. on April 23.
The money will not only go toward the gallery, but also go toward other improvements in the center.
For more information, visit gjartcenter.org.