County announces 3rd COVID-19 death
A third person in Mesa County has died from the COVID-19 coronavirus.
The death was announced by the health department in their Tuesday evening report. The deceased, a woman in her 80s, was not identified, per reporting guidelines.
Mesa County only added one positive test Tuesday and, because a previously identified test was assigned to another county, the total case number for the county remained at 341.
Peace event planned for Friday
Peace Road 2020, a project of Universal Peace Federation and Women’s Federation for World Peace of Grand Junction, invites the public to a program that will take steps toward reconciliation and healing.
“Hearing the Hearts of Our Brothers and Sisters of Color” will take place from 7–9 p.m. Friday outdoors in the parking lot at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Grand Valley, 536 Ouray Ave.
“We will hear personal, honest testimonies on how racism has impacted the daily lives of our brothers and sisters of color,” a news release said.
“From the very young to the older generation, men and women, university students, professionals, grandparents, mothers, fathers, sons and daughters.”
Participants are asked to wear a mask and social distance. Seating will be spaced and parking will be available on the street or at the Mesa County Public Libraries parking lot, across from the church.
“Please come with an open mind and heart to listen, to learn, to gain awareness,” the release said.
Forests announce firewood harvest details
The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests’ Norwood Ranger District has opened a free firewood harvest area of decked ponderosa pine on the Uncompahgre Plateau.
Individuals interested in harvesting from these firewood decks can obtain a permit by contacting either the Norwood Ranger District (970-327-4261) or the Ouray Ranger District (970-240-5300). Permits for personal usage are free, while commercial usage permits are available for $5 per cord (four cord minimum). The harvest area will be open through Oct. 30. Call the offices prior to showing up in-person as district office hours may vary.
The fuelwood decks are remnants of the Horsefly Project and are located within the project area, approximately 20 miles northeast of Norwood. The Horsefly Project was implemented in partnership with the Mule Deer Foundation as a continuation of the Sanborn Park Treatment Project to reduce the potential for severe wildfires along the wildland-urban interface. As a result, the project area has reduced wildfire fuel loading, increased vegetation diversity and improved wildlife habitat.
Go to fs.usda.gov/goto/gmug/fuelwood for information.
Montrose residents plead guilty in drug case
Two Montrose residents have pleaded guilty to possession and distribution of methamphetamine and heroin, U.S. Attorney Jason R. Dunn announced Tuesday.
Angelina Maestas and Naomi Vaughn initially pleaded not guilty, but changed that plea last week. Maestas also pleaded guilty to witness, victim or informant tampering.
According to court documents, the two conspired to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine, 500 grams or more of a mixture of a substance containing detectable methamphetamine and less than 100 grams of heroin.
On the witness tampering charge, the documents indicate that Maestas had posted discovery documents on Facebook that identified at least one co-conspirator who she said had cooperated with police.
Las Colonias dog park opens
The first section of the dog park at Las Colonias is now open.
The new dog park is split into three sections with the city announcing that the west section will be the first to open. The other two sections will remain closed until the summer of 2021 to allow the turf to establish itself.
There are two other dog parks in the city at Canyon View Park. The small/senior dog park is closed for renovations. It will reopen in June 2021.
Dogs are required to remain on leash in the city parks until they are within the dog park area. Owners are required to clean up after their dog. Dog waste bags are available in Las Colonias and throughout the city’s parks and trails system.