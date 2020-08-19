Vehicle rollover sends two to hospital
A single vehicle southbound on 27½ Road rolled over on Tuesday afternoon, entering the right-hand turn lane to turn onto Cortland Avenue, according to the Grand Junction Police Department.
The driver reportedly lost control and overcorrected as the vehicle fishtailed and hit the right side of the curve and rolled over several times before coming to a stop on its roof.
The three occupants in the vehicle were all ejected, according to the GJPD.
An adult male and female were reportedly transported to the hospital by medical personnel with non-life threatening injuries. The third occupant, a second adult male, left the scene before law enforcement personnel arrived. No one has been cited as of yet and the investigation remains ongoing, the GJPD reports.
Delta County reports 2nd West Nile case
A woman in her 30s has contracted the West Nile Virus in Delta County, according to Delta County Department of Health.
The woman, who lives in the North Fork region of the county, reported positive for the disease Monday. This is the second positive case in Delta County, which led Colorado in West Nile cases last year.
August and September tend to be the peak months for human cases of the virus, the health department said.
Grant provides counseling for residents
The Counseling & Education Center has received a grant award in the amount of $15,000 from the Rocky Mountain Health Foundation.
This critical funding will help CEC serve Mesa County’s low-income counseling needs, which have escalated since the COVID-19 pandemic began, a news release said.
“We are thrilled and grateful for the continuing generosity of the Rocky Mountain Health Foundation,” said CEC Executive Director Christian Mueller in the release.
“Our community’s need for counseling has increased dramatically during this pandemic. Thanks to this grant, we’ll also be able to serve more people whose primary language is Spanish.”
CEC provides affordable, professional counseling for all ages, regardless of their income or insurance situation. The staff includes counselors/therapists with varying specialties, as well as a bilingual counselor. When COVID-19 arrived in the area, CEC transitioned to therapy via video and phone.
CED offers a sliding-fee scale, and is welcoming new clients. Go to CecWeCare.org or call 243-9539 or 644-0173 for information.
Eureka! Lions Club gives away pledges
The Grand Junction Lions Club presented the second of it monetary pledges made to community organizations this year at its meeting on Tuesday.
Those receiving funds are:
New Emerson Elementary, $9,454, STEM Lab
Camp Hope, $6,000, building improvements
Eureka! McConnell Science Museum, $5,000, Wentzscope Microscope
Palisade High School Marching Band, $4,666, equipment
Proceeds for the grants come from the 91st annual Carnival and Parade that happened this past February.
Trutta Fund helping veteran organizations
The Trutta Fund to Support Veterans will accept applications for grant funding through Sept. 1.
The funds are issued through Western Colorado Community Foundation. Eligible organizations must be a qualified 501(c) (3), public school or tax-exempt public charity, providing services within Mesa County and/or Delta County.
The fund is named in honor of the submarine, The USS Trutta, and was established by the donor to support and give back to those who served. Last year, the Trutta Fund distributed grants of almost $70,000.
Go to wc-cf.org/nonprofits/grantmaking for information and to submit an application.
El Pomar awards several regional grants
El Pomar Foundation trustees have allocated competitive grants to area organizations.
All American Families of Delta received $5,000 in general operating support and Gunnison County of Gunnison received $20,000 for the Shady Island River Park.
The foundation, based in Colorado Springs, accepts applications on a rolling basis.
To view all of El Pomar’s funds and grant making areas, go to elpomar.org/grant-making/.