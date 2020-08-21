Standoff with subject closes
Colorado Avenue for hours
Grand Junction Police Department officers responded to the 500 block of Colorado Avenue at around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday on reports of felony menacing.
The area was closed for several hours before police eventually took a suspect into custody later in the evening. Colorado Avenue reopened at around 7:20 p.m., according to GJPD.
Heavy police presence could be seen in the area as police attempted to make contact with the suspect, who allegedly barricaded himself in a residence on Colorado Avenue, according to the GJPD.
A shelter-in-place was activated for all residents in the surrounding area and Colorado Avenue was shut down between Fifth and Sixth Streets, the GJPD posted to Facebook on Thursday afternoon.
Shoe giveaway planned
at church in Parachute
Grand Valley United Methodist Church in Parachute will host a distribution event today to benefit schoolchildren and those in need.
A shoe giveaway is planned for 9 a.m. in the church parking lot, featuring 125 pairs of shoes given to pre-registered and pre-measured students. Free back-to-school haircuts will be offered to students by five hairstylists set up in the gazebo at Beasley Park.
The giveaway will also include free produce from the church garden, which is producing more than 100 pounds of produce each week. The food — an abundance of tomatoes, peppers, zucchini and other squash, green beans and cucumbers — will be set out for anyone to take.
Liquor store thieves
caught on video from store
Grand Junction Police Department officers are looking for multiple suspects wanted in a shoplifting incident that occurred at a liquor store in town at around 10:15 p.m. on July 21.
In a video captured on Horizon Liquor security cameras, that was shared by the GJPD on social media on Thursday, a suspect can be seen taking a bottle of liquor from the store and stuffing it down his pants.
Investigators identified multiple bottles of liquor being stolen in the video and believe one of the suspects is connected in a burglary that was committed a few days earlier.
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Mesa County at 970-241-STOP or report it online at www.241STOP.com.