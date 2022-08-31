A number of offices will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day.
Mesa County administrative offices will be closed on Monday. The closure does not include the Coroner’s Office, Criminal Justice Services, or emergency functions of the Sheriff’s Office. Animal Services will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Go to blog.mesacounty.us/2022/08/county-offices-closed-on-labor-day.html to see the complete list of closures.
City of Grand Junction administrative offices will be closed on Monday. There will be no city trash or recycle pickup on Monday and the schedule will be delayed one day for the remainder of the week. The drop-off recycling facility will also be closed Monday. Labor Day is a parking meter holiday. Downtown visitors can park in metered spaces at no charge, including the parking garage on Rood Avenue.
All Mesa County Libraries locations will be closed Monday. Library branches in Collbran, De Beque, Orchard Mesa, and Palisade will observe the holiday closure on Saturday. Go to mesacountylibraries.org to place holds, renew materials, and use eResources such as the Libby/OverDrive Digital Library, Mango Languages, Hoopla, and Kanopy.
The Central Library’s seasonal Sunday hours will resume Sept. 11. The Central Library will be open from 1–5 p.m. Sundays, Sept. 11 through May 21, 2023.