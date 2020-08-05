Salvation Army is seeking volunteers
The Salvation Army is seeking volunteers for its locations in Delta and Montrose as well as at its Food Assistance Program and Family Thrift Stores.
Anyone interested can call the main office in Grand Junction, at 242-7513 or go to grandjunction.salvationarmy.org for information.
Applications taken for $200,000 in grants
The Mesa County Federal Mineral Lease District will take applications until 3 p.m. Sept. 4 for its fall 2020 grant cycle.
The district has about $200,000 in funds available and all grant funds stay in Mesa County. Entities eligible for these programs are limited to the state and its subdivisions, along with school districts, public and state-controlled institutions of higher education, library districts, metropolitan or other special districts and fire protection districts.
This competitive grant process provides two programs. The Traditional Grant Program was developed to support large-scale projects such as new public works or other capital projects, as well as public service projects addressing health, safety, and welfare impacts from federal mineral leasing activities. These are financial requests of $50,000 or more. Prior award recipients include the Clifton Sanitation District and the Mesa County Public Library.
The Mini Grant Program can award up to $50,000 for smaller-scale projects. Previous award recipients include Caprock Academy, town of Palisade, city of Grand Junction, town of De Beque, Lands End Fire Protection District, and Grand Valley Drainage District.
Go to mesafml.org/current-grant-cycle for information and applications.
Vets Resource Center needs tenants
The Western Region One Resource Center has space for new tenants that will continue its mission of serving veterans of the Mesa Valley, the organization announced in a news release Tuesday.
There are eight spaces available, the release said. WROS is casting a wide net when looking for service providers to fill the space with one key requirement in mind — something that helps veterans and active duty members with their day-to-day lives.
“Ideal new tenants would provide mental health, end-of-life support, home care, alternative health, outdoor recreation opportunities, volunteer experiences, legal aid, employment options or similar services for veterans, active duty, Guardsmen, Reservists, their families and caregivers,” the release said.
Anyone interested should reach out to WROS Property Administrator Heather Benjamin. She can be reached via phone at (970) 257-3764 or email at Heather.Benjamin@state.co.us.